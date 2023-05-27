Many Boats Will Hit The Waterways This Holiday Weekend

Amador Fire District engine at the rescue of a woman stranded in the Mokelumne River View Photos

Amador County, CA – A swift water rescue near Mokelumne Hill was carried out during this “National Boating Safety Week.”

On Thursday, a woman paddle boarding on the Mokelumne River fell off the board into the water, and she was not wearing a life jacket. The Amador County Sheriff’s Swift Water Rescue Team found the woman holding onto a tree in the middle of the river along Electra Road. Luckily, they were able to safely retrieve her from the rushing waters, unharmed. Most waterways statewide are experiencing fast-flowing water due to the winter storms dumping historic levels of snow.

While this incident did not involve an actual boat, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office last week warned of dangerously swift waterways. Its boating safety team provided these essential boating safety tips: