PG&E power outage in Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, CA — A large portion of Yosemite National Park, including the valley floor, is waking up to no power this morning.

PG&E reports that just over 300 customers have no electricity along Tioga Road/Highway 120, El Portal and Wawona roads to the Mariposa and Stanislaus County lines. The 305 customers’ lights went out just after 4 a.m. Crews are investigating the cause and have given a restoration time of 1 p.m.