Clear
70.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Heavy Law Enforcement Presence In San Andreas

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — There is a lot of activity, including armed law enforcement officers, in the 300 block of Pope Street in San Andreas.

Limited details are available, but the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that people are advised to stay away from the area. The sheriff’s office indicates that they are trying to de-escalate a situation with a suspect.

No additional information is immediately available. We’ll pass along more details as they are made available by law enforcement.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 