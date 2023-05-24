Heavy Law Enforcement Presence In San Andreas

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — There is a lot of activity, including armed law enforcement officers, in the 300 block of Pope Street in San Andreas.

Limited details are available, but the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that people are advised to stay away from the area. The sheriff’s office indicates that they are trying to de-escalate a situation with a suspect.

No additional information is immediately available. We’ll pass along more details as they are made available by law enforcement.