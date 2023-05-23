Youth Soccer Teams Go Undefeated At Bay Area Tournament

Sierra United 2010 Girls View Photos

Concord, CA — A pair of girls’ youth soccer teams from Tuolumne County are celebrating after going undefeated this past weekend at the Concord Cup tournament held in the Bay Area.

Two Sierra United girls’ teams, with birth years of 2008 or younger and 2010 or younger, took first place in their respective brackets.

The teams combined to go 7-0 during matches played on Saturday and Sunday, facing stiff competition against teams from Bay Area communities.

Mel Kirk, head coach of the 2008G team says, “Sierra United was well represented at this weekend’s Concord Cup tournament. Our teams continue to win tournaments and league championships throughout the NorCal division and we are really proud to represent Tuolumne County at these events.”

Scott Rexwinkle, head coach of the 2010G team, adds, “I could not be more proud of this team and what they have been able to accomplish. All the hard work they have put in at practice, the extra sprints and pushing through paid off for them this weekend. They left it all on the field and were able to pull off a comeback win in the championship game.”

Sierra United 2008G

from left to right:

Jesse Oliva (coach), Mylee Ruhl, Riley Hampton, Peyton Selesia, Sophie Williamson, Leighton Williamson, Stella Kirk, Ami Federman, Emma Kurz, Kylie Peterson, Cora Lee Oliva, Mel Kirk (coach). Bottom Row: Sawyer Stark, Jordan Bick, Alexis Denson

Sierra United 2010G

from left to right:

Avila Niven, Scarlett Kirk, Ayla Diaz, Brenna Nixon, Camden Sparks, Shafer Rexwinkle, Heidi Grossen, Jessie Montoya-Campbell, Roslyn Andersen, Mckinley Williamson, Mary Mccrory, Evalyn Wilk, Tatum Sparks, Haylei Flower, Sofia Degrazio, Caitlin Sparks (coach).

Front: Patricia Andersen (coach)

Back: Scott Rexwinkle (coach)