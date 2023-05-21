Summer Traffic Work Planned

Snow on Hwy 4 CalTrans View Photo

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, May 21st to the 27th.

On Highway 12 from Central Hill Road about one mile to the North Fork of the Calaveras River one of the two lanes will be restricted for utility work. The work is planned from Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 49 at Rasberry Lane/Hardscabble Street a brief one-way traffic control will allow for utility work. The work is scheduled on Wednesday from 8 am to 10 am.

On Highway 49 from Neilson Road to Center Street will be a one-way traffic control for tree work. The tree work is scheduled from 9 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday.

On the Highway 108 on-ramp near Sanguinetti one of the two lanes will alternatingly be closed for guardrail repair. The work is scheduled at night from 9 pm to 6 am starting Sunday night and Monday through Friday from 8 pm to 6 am.

On the Highway 108 on-ramp near Peaceful Oak Road and Via Estate/Rancho Poquitos one of the two lanes will alternatingly be closed for guardrail repair. The work is scheduled at night from 9 pm to 6 am starting Sunday night and Monday through Friday from 8 pm to 6 am.

On Highway 120 from Ferndale Road to Memorial Drive one-way traffic control will allow for road paving. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 am through 7 pm.

On Highway 120 at the end turn out lane by Big Oak Road (mile marker 30) drainage work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 4 pm but it will wrap up early Friday at 3 pm.

Another area of drainage work on Highway 120 this week will be from Wards Ferry Road to Memorial Drive. THe one-way traffic control is scheduled from Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 4 pm and will wrap up early Friday at 3 pm.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.

As seen in the image, a lot of snow has to be cleared to open the local passes. On Highway 4 by Friday Caltrans crews had reached Kinney Reservoir on the east side and are past Lake Alpine on the west side. Caltrans states they are working hard every day as safely and expeditiously as possible to clear the route. Ebbetts Pass remains closed from Gate #2 at the east end of Lake Alpine to Wolf Creek. There is no estimated time of opening for the highway.

The downtown Murphys area will get additional lighting that will impact traffic and businesses during the construction process. Details are here.

There will be traffic delays this week and continuing all the way until the end of July on Phoenix Lake Road due to road construction adjacent to work that has been taking place recently by the Tuolumne Utilities District. Details are here.