Lighting Up Downtown Murphys

Main Street in Murphys View Photo

Murphys, CA – The downtown Murphys area will get additional lighting that will impact traffic and businesses during the construction process.

The Calaveras County Department of Public Works, in cooperation with the residents and property owners in the Murphys Lighting District, has identified the need to install additional lighting on Main Street in Murphys.

The Murphys Downtown Lighting Upgrade Project will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 begins on Monday, May 22, and will run on weekdays, during daylight hours until the work is done. The county has hired Tennyson Electric out of Livermore to install substructure wiring for fourteen new streetlights at various locations on Main Street between Algiers and Scott streets. While crews install underground wiring, there will be intermittent lane closures, causing short delays for motorists.

Public works officials advise, “The impacts to residents and businesses are anticipated to be minimal and limited to noise and traffic interruptions.” They added that visitor parking and outdoor dining impacts on Main Street will be intermittent and limited to regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Phase 2 will commence in late June, with crews returning to install the poles and fixtures. Travelers are asked to drive with caution and slow down when crews are present. Any questions regarding the project can be directed to the Public Works Office at (209) 754-6401.