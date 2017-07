Crews Paving Road Enlarge

Jamestown, CA — Be prepared for potential delays if you plan on traveling through Jamestown today.

The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that GT Construction Incorporated will be “patch paving” on Main Street and 7th Avenue between the hours from 7am – 4pm. Officials will be on scene directing traffic, and drivers may experience 5-10 minute delays. T.U.D. reports that alternate routes are recommended, and travelers are asked to be patient, and use caution, in the work zones.

