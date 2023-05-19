Yosemite Remaining Open But Warns To Stay Out Of Rivers

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite Valley remains under a Flood Warning this weekend, but the park is planning to remain open.

The National Park Service (NPS) has put out a statement this morning, “Based on current forecasting, we are not planning any additional closures this weekend. This could change if the river rises more than forecast. Lower and North Pines Campgrounds, along with Housekeeping Camp, will remain closed through Sunday night.”

The NPS adds, “Last weekend, a visitor attempted to float down the river, fell out of their tube, and was found clinging to a tree in the river. He was only saved by rapid response by trained rangers and a lot of luck.”

The Big Oak Flat Road, the extension of Highway 120, remains blocked due to storm damage, so there is no access via Highway 120 into Yosemite Valley. Travelers can still access Hetch Hetchy and Hodgdon Meadow from Highway 120. The only access to Yosemite Valley is via Highways 140 and 41.

Things to keep in mind this weekend:

• Do not cross bridges if water is flowing over them.

• Use caution driving: minor flooding is occurring on some roads.

• Yosemite will likely be very busy this weekend. Expect delays at entrance stations and difficulty finding parking. Arrive before mid-morning to avoid delays.