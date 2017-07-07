Quantcast
Update: Vegetation Fire Near Lake Don Pedro 80 Acres

BanderillaFire-7-7-17-2
Banderilla Fire in Mariposa County Photo Icon View Slideshow
(3 Photos)
07/07/2017 5:31 pm PST
Tracey Petersen , MML News Reporter

Update at 5:30 p.m.: Cal Fire reports the Banderilla Fire burning in Mariposa County near Lake Don Pedro has grown from 20 to 50 acres but crews have stopped the forward rate of spread.  Some structures were threatened, but Mariposa Sheriff’s Office reports there are no evacuations. However several roads in the fire area have been closed, including a section of Banderilla Road, according to the CHP. (View further details on the fire below.)

Original post at 5:07 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA  — Columbia Air resources are assisting in battling a blaze in the Lake Don Pedro area in Mariposa County.

The flames broke out off Banderilla Drive near Hildago Street that intersection is across from the Lake Don Pedro Elementary School near Highway 132. Cal Fire reports the fire is 20 acres in size and the flame’s are moving at a moderate rate of spread. Some structures are threatened at this time, but Mariposa Sheriff’s Office reports there are no evacuations.

Banderilla Drive, Mariposa County

Banderilla Drive, Mariposa County 37.670567, -120.356096 (Directions)
