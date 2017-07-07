New Details On Pedestrian Vs Truck Crash At Sonora Shopping Center

Sonora Police, vehicle closeup Enlarge

Sonora, CA – The Sonora Police Department has released new information regarding a truck that plowed into a 69-year-old woman at busy retail center.

The accident happened at the Sonora Plaza shopping center located on the 700 block of Mono Way. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police report a 2015 Chevy Colorado, driven by 71-year-old Richard Harris of Jamestown struck 69-year-old Patricia Salo of Sonora. Acting Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel details, “The truck was leaving the shopping center and turning onto Greenley Road. It had struck a pedestrian that was walking northbound on the sidewalk crossing of the parking lot. It appeared that he just didn’t see her walking across as he was pulling out.”

Salo suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment. The crash is still under investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have played a role in the crash, according to Chief VanderWiel.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic