Livestock Auction At The Mother Lode Fair

Ron Hamilton Enlarge

The Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora will be a busy place this weekend.

Ron Hamilton, Livestock Auction Committee and 4-H Pioneer Club Leader, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Besides the traditional carnival rides and grandstand shows, the Mother Lode Fair brings a chance for kids to learn life lessons through competitions and the livestock auctions. Hundreds of students are showcasing animals this weekend.

“4-H, FFA and the Pioneers Club gives kids the speaking skills and confidence that they are going to need as they get older and go for job interviews,” says Hamilton. “Also if they are raising livestock they learn the market, and what goes into raising and selling an animal.”

The large auction is held on Saturday and smaller version on Sunday. Everyone is welcome to buy an animal. Registration tables will be near the auction event.

For Hamilton, this is a bittersweet year. After 43 years of being associated with 4-H, Hamilton is leaving the Program on Sunday.

“I’ve been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease,” said Hamilton. “It takes a lot of energy out of me. While things are still good, I’ve decided to let 4-H go and spend more time with my wife. I’ll continue to support the kids any way I can, but not in the capacity as a 4-H leader.”

Hamilton concluded, “I will always carry over four decades worth of 4-H memories in my heart.”

The reception for the large livestock auction begins at 4 pm with bidding one hour later. The small livestock auction takes place Sunday afternoon with a Bar-B-Que dinner immediately following.

For more information regarding the auction this weekend, call (209) 588-3848.

The Mother Lode Fair opens today at noon and runs through Sunday at 11 PM.

For more information regarding the fair, log onto http://www.motherlodefair.org

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard each weekday morning on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45.

Written by Mark Truppner.