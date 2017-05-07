Red Flag Warning Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Forest Fire Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Sierra Nevada, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

Isolate to scattered dry thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. The storms will provide little rainfall.

Winds will be gusty and erratic wherever thunderstorms do develop.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

All three of the local mountain passes are now open with no restrictions. These include Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass), Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) and Highway 120 (Tioga Pass). Additionally, Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions. For the latest traffic conditions for all of California’s Interstates and highways, go to http://www.mymotherlode.com/traffic

Written by Mark Truppner.