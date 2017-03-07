Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Fifth Of July

Governors Fire Trucks Enlarge

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Stanislaus National Forest, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

There is a strong threat of thunderstorms and gusty winds in the Sierra Nevada from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

Very little rainfall is expected to accompany the thunderstorms and the lightning may be abundant.

Erratic outflow winds between thirty-five and forty-five mph are likely during any of the thunderstorms.

Some of the concerning regional impacts could mean that any fires that do develop would likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended anywhere in the Stanislaus National Forest during the Fire Weather Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

In the Sierra Nevada, Ebbetts Pass (Highway 4), Sonora Pass (Highway 108) and Tioga Pass (Highway 120) are currently all open with no restrictions.

Written by Mark Truppner.