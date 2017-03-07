Many Evacuations Being Lifted Near Spring Fire

Mariposa, CA — Firefighters will be busy again today in Mariposa County due to the Spring Fire located on Highway 49 near Allread Road, south of Mariposa.

The fire is 225 acres and 15-percent contained. The forward rate of spread has been stopped. There were some evacuations issued yesterday. Silva Rd, Carleton Rd and Morningstar Ln are open to residents only. Old Oak Ln, up to the Ashworth/Grist intersection, is open to residents only.

Evacuations are still in effect for Grist and Ashworth to Hwy 49S. Residents are required to enter into the Old Oak Ln./Lower Ashworth area via Ben Hur Rd.

The Indian Peak Rd. evacuation advisory has been lifted. A stretch of Highway 49, near the fire, remains closed.

Power is likey to be out in some areas, according to CAL Fire.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Woodland School located at 3394 Woodland Drive in Mariposa.

Written by BJ Hansen.

