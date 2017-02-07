Update: Spring Fire In Mariposa County Fire Acreage Hike

Update at 6:30 p.m.: The Spring Fire burning along Highway 4 and Allred Road in the Mormon Bar area has grown from 60 to 225 acres. Cal Fire reports the flames are being fueled by grass, brush and oak woodland. Evacuations remain in place within the Allred and Ashworth roads area. Columbia aircraft continue to help battle the blaze.

Cal Fire reports these road closures:

Hwy 49 is closed at Varain and Silva roads

Allred Road to Morning Star Lane

Morning Star Lane to Carleton Road

Carleton Road to Silva Road

Silva Road to Hwy 49

*Mariposa County Sheriff’s mandatory evacuations and location of a Red Cross Shelter can be viewed below.

Update at 4:30 p.m.: Cal Fire reports the Spring Fire’s acreage has grown from 25 to 60 acres. It is burning in the Mormon Bar area of Mariposa County. The flames broke out along Highway 49 near Allred Road around 2 p.m. Columbia aircraft are assisting in battling the blaze.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Dept. updated Mandatory Evacuations:

Silva Road to Carlton Road- Both sides of the road

Carlton Road to Morning Star road all homes on the West side

Ching Road to Silva Road

Allred Road to Morning Star Road

Ashworth Road to Old Oak- Grist all the way to Old Oak as well

An evacuation center has been set up at Woodland Elementary School at 3394 Woodland Dr, Mariposa, CA 95338

Update at 3:45 p.m.: Mariposa County Cal Fire Unit officials have named the blaze the Spring Fire. It is 25 acres in size and burning along Highway 49 and Allred Road in the Moromon Bar area. Highway 49 is closed from Silva to Varain roads.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s Officials list these mandatory evacuations:

Ching Road to Silva Road

Allred Road to Morning Star Road

Ashworth Road to Old Oak- Grist all the way to Old Oak as well

An evacuation center has been set up at Woodland Elementary School at 3394 Woodland Dr, Mariposa, CA 95338

Fire in the area Advisement (these are NOT evacuations, these are just simple advisements of fire in the area)

Indian Peak to Humbug

Grist Road to Silver Lane

Silva Road from HWY 49S to Schafer Road

Original post at 2:20 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA — If you heard or saw the Columbia aircraft fly overhead they are going to assist in a vegetation fire south of Mariposa.

Cal Fire reports that the flames broke out along Highway 49 near Varain Road in the Morman Bar area of Mariposa County. There is no word on the fire’s size or the flame’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. Additionally, a helicopter from Yosemite National Park has also been called to the scene, according to Cal Fire.

