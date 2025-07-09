Ebbetts Pass To Close For Annual Death Ride

Cyclist on the Death Ride View Photo

Alpine County, CA — Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will be closed between Lake Alpine and Markleeville this Saturday.

It is for the annual Death Ride, a 103 mile bicycle tour that starts in Markleeville and utilizes stretches of Ebbetts Pass, Highway 89 Monitor Pass, and the Pacific Grade. It is a tour of the California Alps. Nearly 90% of the course is closed to vehicles, and it is supported with aid stations, medical support, and a lunch stop.

Cyclists have between sunrise to sunset (July 12) to complete the course that includes over 14,000 feet of climbing. Caltrans reports that Monitor Pass will be closed from 5 am – noon and Ebbetts Pass will be closed from 5 am – 4 pm. Signs will be up on warning travelers about the highway closures.