Local Assemblyman Flora Will Lead GOP

Assemblyman Heath Flora View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Republican Assemblyman Heath Flora, who represents communities like Copperopolis and La Grange, will be the new Republican leader in the California Assembly.

James Gallagher, who has led the Assembly Republicans since 2022, will step down at the end of the current session, on September 16. The caucus picked Flora to replace him.

Flora says, “I’m honored by the unanimous vote of my colleagues. Californians deserve a Republican Caucus that fights hard, communicates clearly, and never backs down. I’m ready to lead that fight.”

Gallagher adds, “I’m excited the Caucus has chosen Heath Flora. He’s been my right hand, and I know he’ll take this team to the next level.”

Gallagher continues, “Stepping aside was my decision, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. Coming out of redistricting, people predicted we’d drop to 15 seats. Instead, we battled back, picked up seats, and won big fights on issues like fentanyl, human trafficking, and Prop 36.”