Valley Springs Fire Destroys Vehicles

Ross Fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—CCF photo

Valley Springs, CA— A vegetation fire last night in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County also destroyed two vehicles and threatened several structures.

Dubbed the Ross Fire by CAL Fire, its flames ignited at a property on Quail Oaks Road near Leckie Road and Ross Drive, between Highways 12 and 26. Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) crews responded and reported that when they arrived on the scene, firefighters found flames engulfing an RV and burning through a boat, as seen in the image box photos of the night and morning after.

Fortunately, the fire spread slowly, allowing crews to halt its forward progress quickly at just under an acre. CCF reports that the motorhome and boat were destroyed in the blaze. Cal Fire is investigating the cause.