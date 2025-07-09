Sonora High’s Dunlavy Field Temporarily Closed

Sonora High School Stadium - Dunlavy Field View Photo

Sonora, CA— Dunlavy Field at Sonora Union High School will be closed for the next six days to conduct essential repairs to the facility.

The district explained that this temporary closure is necessary for the maintenance of its synthetic track and turf.

“Dunlavy Field is a vital athletic and recreational facility serving not only Sonora High School students but also families and residents across Tuolumne County,” stated school officials. “The facility provides one of the county’s few level and secure outdoor spaces for health and fitness.”

Calling it a “critical upgrade,” school administrators say it will ensure the field remains a safe, accessible, and inclusive environment for users of all ages. The estimated $30,000 project is funded through a Sonora Area Foundation grant in partnership with AECOM, a contractor working with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) on projects at the Hetch Hetchy facility. This donation was made possible by its participation in the SFPUC Social Impact Program, which promotes charity investments in the regions where the program operates. Additionally, AECOM recently collaborated with the foundation and other partners to support a lighting upgrade for the high school’s auditorium.

“We deeply appreciate Sonora Area Foundation’s investment in community health and enrichment,” said Superintendent Ed Pelfrey. “With their support, we can ensure Dunlavy Field remains a safe, welcoming public resource.”

The temporary closure is effective immediately. The district will provide updates on the project’s progress, with the field expected to reopen on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.