Traffic Impacts On Area Highways

Angels Camp, CA — Caltrans is doing work on heavily traveled areas along Highways 4 and 120.

In the Angels Camp area, work is underway today through Friday on Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road. One-way traffic control operations will be in place from around 7 am – 5pm. The crew will move over to Highway 4 between Pool Station Road and Appaloosa Road, this Saturday, from 6:30 am – 5 pm. Be prepared for delays.

On Highway 120 in Tuolumne County, there will be alternating lane closures today and Thursday between the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction and the Moccasin Creek Bridge. Caltrans is replacing pavement markers between 8:30 am – 4 pm.

Also, tree work on Highway 120 is impacting travelers in the Groveland area today (Wednesday) from Hardin Flat Road to Evergreen Road. It should wrap up at 3 pm.