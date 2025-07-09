Kinsfather Recognized For Efforts To Improve Twain Harte Community

John Kinsfather recognized in Twain Harte View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Twain Harte community leader John Kinsfather has spent 26-years on the Twain Harte Home Owners Board, and at the most recent meeting was celebrated for his many achievements.

Kinsfather is an active member of the board and has spent much of his time serving in either the President or Vice President role.

Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk was one of the speakers at the meeting and noted some of Kinsfather’s many accomplishments. He helped lead a multi-phase renovation at Twain Harte Park (starting with the playground and expanding to include other recreational features). He helped partner with the county to enhance the pool area with new tables, umbrellas, and landscaping. In the downtown area, he was instrumental in bringing in new signage, landscaping, a mural. and other amenities. In addition, he helped create and maintain the Twain Harte Trail project and is a leader in organizing regular community cleanups.

In addition to the Twain Harte Homeowners role, he has volunteered his time with the Twain Harte Community Services District and supported groups like the Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking to Kinsfather, Kirk stated, “While many have contributed to Twain Harte’s growth, it’s your steady leadership that has guided nearly 800 households in the spirit of volunteerism. Simply put, Twain Harte would not be the special and beautiful place it is today without you.”

The meeting was held last weekend at the Twain Harte Bible Church. Some of the other speakers included CAL Fire Battalion Chief Bill Barteau, Forest Service Fire Management Officer Dan Guse, and Acting Tuolumne County CAO Roger Root.