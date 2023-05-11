Update: Structure Fire In Downtown Sonora

Update at 4 p.m.: Mono Way has reopened to traffic after being closed for about two and a half hours due to a multifamily dwelling fire in the 200 block of Mono Way. Firefighters have contained the blaze that injured one person. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Update 2:10 pm: A fire that started at 1:30 pm has been contained to the multi-family dwelling in the 200 block of Mono Way in Sonora. Sonora Police Department Spokesperson Thomas Brickley provides an update, “All residents escaped the fire, one was transported to the hospital with minor injuries from being burned.” Brickley states Mono Way will remain closed from Restano Way to Sangunetti Road and there is no estimated time for the road to reopen. He also notes fire officials are searching for a couple of domestic animals that are unaccounted for. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Published 1:42 pm: Sonora, CA — Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 200 block of Mono Way.

As the image box photo shows, black smoke is billowing into the sky. It is being reported as a multi-family building between Baretta Street and Truckenmiller Road. To allow for firefighting activities Mono Way has been closed from Restano Way to Sangunetti Road. Sonora Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. There are no further details as to whether any other structures are threatened or if any occupants are inside the building. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.