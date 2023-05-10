CCWD Director Ratterman Adds New Leadership Role

San Andreas, CA — Scott Ratterman, a Director with the Calaveras County Water District, was recently picked to be the President of the Mountain Counties Water Resources Association.

We reported earlier that TUD board member Barbara Balen is the Vice President.

In addition, Ratterman has now also been elected to the Executive Committee of the Association of California Water Agencies Joint Powers Insurance Authority. The election was held during the JPIA Board of Directors meeting this week in Monterrey. Ratterman is the CCWD representative on the JPIA.

Mountain Counties Water Resources Association President Justin Caporusso says, “Our congratulations go out to President Ratterman as he steps into this statewide leadership role. Statewide collaboration is one of our strategic priorities, and this role will help facilitate additional opportunities for MCWRA to provide outreach and education on the priorities of the Sierra Nevada watershed.”

It is noted that the JPIA is a partnership of water agencies dedicated to avoiding the high cost of commercial insurance. Formed in 1979, JPIA is a risk-sharing pool for property, liability, workers’ compensation and employee benefits which allows for more rate stability, broader coverage, and expanded benefits and services than private insurance.

Ratterman earned his Business Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento, and immediately began working in the insurance industry. Ratterman retired from his insurance career in 2019 following 37 years in the industry.