New Details On Size Of Tuolumne Road North Damage

Tuolumne Road North Damage View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department is not able to give a timeline yet as to when Tuolumne Road North will reopen.

Storm damage in mid-March has resulted in a full closure between Twain Harte and Ponderosa Hills, causing detours for many travelers.

Responding to inquiries, the Public Works Department notes, “We have an outside engineering company assisting with the storm damage on Tuolumne Road North. We are currently waiting for their recommendation on design and landslide repair; they are waiting on the lab results, but survey data is in.”

The department does relay, “We have received information from the geotech engineers that the slide is approximately 20 ft deep and about 200 ft long.”

The department is not able to currently estimate when the road may reopen but says when new information is available, it will be shared with the Board of Supervisors and the public.

Other notable roads that still remain closed due to storm damage, without an estimated opening date, are Old Priest Grade and Ward Ferry.