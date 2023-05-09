Final Weeks To Register For FEMA Disaster Assistance

Storm Impacts In Mariposa County View Photo

Sonora, CA — June 5th is the deadline to apply for special assistance from FEMA if you were impacted by severe storms, floods, and mudslides dating back to February 21.

FEME spokesperson Chad Bowman notes that the counties included are Tuolumne, Mariposa, Kern, Madera, Mendocino, Mono, Monterey, San Benito, San Bernardino, Santa Cruz and Tulare.

The Disaster Recovery Center that was open in Tuolumne closed last week, but you can still apply online or over the phone.

FEMA assistance may include grants to help homeowners and renters pay for:

• Temporary housing for those displaced from their disaster-damaged primary homes.

• Essential repairs to owner-occupied primary homes including structural components such as foundation, exterior walls and roof, and interior areas such as ceiling and floors.

• Replacement of personal property including specialized tools for employment, household items, appliances and vehicle repair or replacement.

• Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance including medical, dental, moving and child-care expenses and funeral and transportation expenses.

Flood victims should register for assistance even if they have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but underinsured applicants may receive help after their claims have been settled.

Victims with losses from the February and March storms may apply for federal assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA mobile app.

Applicants can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.