Disaster Recovery Center Closing This Weekend

Tuolumne, CA — This Saturday is the last chance to speak in person with FEMA officials about disaster assistance available from recent storm systems in Tuolumne County.

The Disaster Recovery Center at the Tuolumne County Community Resilience Center at 18241 Bay Avenue will close at 7pm on Saturday.

FEMA spokesperson Chad Bowman says that over 500 people stopped by the center in recent weeks and 237 of those registered for Individual Assistance. He was very complimentary of the hospitality and professionalism shown by Tuolumne County.

He adds that countywide FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (or DSA) teams have visited 1,210 homes, 114 private businesses, and 39 churches. In total, there have been 604 individuals registered with FEMA. Despite the closure of the DRC, FEMA will still be in the county doing work.

Also, people can still register with FEMA through June 5. FEMA can be reached directly at 1-800-621-3362 or by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

The storm damage had to occur February 21 or later.

The hours of the DRC in Tuolumne (closing Saturday) are 9am-7pm.