$2.5 Million To Train Local Forestry Technicians

Columbia, CA — The State of California is awarding $2.5 to the Greater Sierra Forestry Corps for a partnership with Columbia College, Mother Lode Job Training, and many others.

To address the issue of dead and dying trees in the Sierra Nevada, the grant will be used to train forestry fuel management technicians.

Greater Sierra Forestry Corps is a partnership of private industry, workforce agencies, community colleges, organized labor, and environmental organizations working to bring in additional resources to train new workers. Partners include Mother Lode Job Training, Columbia College, Sierra Resource Management, Yosemite Adult School, CalFIRE Local 2881, National Federation of Federal Employees: Forest Service Council 2995, Associated California Loggers, Sierra Pacific Industries, TuCare, Tuolumne River Trust, Yosemite Stanislaus Solutions, and Sierra Resource Conservation District.

Columbia College trainees will be drawn from the region, including but not limited to, the counties of Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador and Mariposa.

There will be a formal check presentation in recognition of the grant on May 15 at Columbia College.

More information about the program will be forthcoming.