First Week Of May Events

Hot Copper Car Show View Photo

There are several events this week in the Mother Lode area.

The History of Utica and UPUD’s Water Supply will be shown today, Thursday, May 4th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. Details are here.

Performing Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is participating in the Big Day of Giving, the annual 24-hour online giving challenge for Sacramento area non-profits. Details are here.

Sierra Waldorf will be celebrating this weekend with its free and open-to-the-public May Day Festival.

In Copperopolis Town Square the Hot Copper Car Show begins at 8:00 am Saturday with over 200 cars and food, music and excitement.

Get tickets to the 6th Annual GSAC Shangri-la Benefit, Helping Tuolumne County’s Less Fortunate as detailed here.

The Aronos Research Club invites everyone to come to a Kentucky Derby High Tea on Saturday. Space is limited to 40 guests so reservations are encouraged as detailed here.

There is an Open Garden Plant Sale at the Sonora Demonstration Garden, details are here.

Southside Community Connections (SCC) is hosting a Mayday! Playday! Charity Golf Tournament to raise funds for their nonprofit this Saturday at the Pine Mountain Lake golf course. Details are here.

In Arnold, there will be a Wildfire Community Preparedness Day starting at 9 am. as detailed here.

In Murphys, there will be the Soroptimist International of Calaveras County is hosting the 13th Annual Chili Cook-off at 11 am. At Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp dancers from the Studio 4 School of Dance will perform dance numbers in a variety of dance styles. Their Friday and Saturday Spring Showcase is detailed here.

As detailed here Columbia hosted the first Cinco de Mayo celebration in the U.S. in 1862 according to UCLA scholars. Celebrate with them again this week on Friday and Saturday.

Registration for the Tuolumne Dachshund Derby will take place from 10 to 11:30 AM this Sunday at West Side Memorial Park in downtown Tuolumne City. Details are here. Nearby at the Jerry Whitehead Field will be the Westside Little League (WSLL) Baseball will be hosting the 2023 Mid-Season Classic on Saturday.

Three Mother Lode History Trains on Saturday and Sunday will showcase the stories inspired by the Gold Rush era behind the historic 1952 Baldwin Whitcomb No.1265 engine. Colorful historical characters will share fascinating facts and stories of intrigue, humor, and adventure as detailed here.

For astronomers and star gazers, the peak of the Eta Aquariids is May 6th.

One of the largest events in Mariposa County, the Mariposa Butterfly Festival, begins with a parade Saturday at 10 am downtown. Tickets are $5 to get into the Butterfly Festival at the Mariposa Fairgrounds from 10 am to 6 pm with food, music, vendors, car show, butterfly releases, rides, the tech center, habitat row, and more. Sunday the festival is open 10 am to 4 pm.

Sunday is the Girl Scouts Pancake Breakfast at the Tuolumne County Posse Grounds from 8 am to noon.

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in San Andreas is celebrating Creation, Spring and May with a Plant Swap as detailed here.

At the Fallon House in Columbia, the Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Clue. Performances will continue through May 7th, a blog about the performance is here.

The Mountain Youth and Community Theatre is presenting “Play On!” with performers aged 16 and up. The play is also a comedy and the last performances are this weekend Friday at 7:00 pm, Saturday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm, and Sunday at 2:00 pm as detailed here.

The Mother Lode Round-Up is next weekend. Local movie times are listed here. There is a Monster Rummage Sale benefiting Second Chance Cocker Rescue, Tuolumne Spay and Neuter and Rose Wolf Wildlife Rescue listed this weekend in our Classifieds here.

Seminar – Trails to California

05/06/2023 | 10:30 am – 12:30 pm | Calaveras Big Trees State Park, Arnold CA