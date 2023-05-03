Tuolumne Dachshund Derby This Sunday

Glen Lipanovich and Sandi Romena View Photo

The Tuolumne Dachshund Derby returns to Tuolumne City this Sunday, May 7th.

Glen Lipanovich, the originator of this event and co-founder Sandi Romena, were both Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“2018 was our inaugural year for the Dachshund Derby,” said Romena. “We had a total of 54 Dachshunds participating in the races. It was so much fun. And then in 2019 we also 54 Dachshunds. Last year, 65 Dachshunds participated. We have no idea how many Dachshunds will race this Sunday.”

The registration will take place from 10 to 11:30 AM this Sunday at West Side Memorial Park in downtown Tuolumne City. The cost is just $5 for each Dachshund. The Dachshund must be present during registration, in order to make sure that the dog is truly a Dachshund.

All of the proceeds will benefit the F.O.A.C. (Friends of the Animal Community).

The Tuolumne Dachshund Derby will begin at noon. The public is invited to watch the Derby for free.

Each heat consists of six Dachshunds racing against each other on a course set up at the Park. The winning Dachshunds will then move on to the next round. One lucky Dachshund will win the Grand Trophy Prize. Second and third place Dachshunds will win a ribbon.

“This event is purely designed for fun,” said Romena.

For the humans, there will be plenty of fun with Daschunds everywhere, raffle prizes, hot dogs, chips and drinks available for purchase.

Because this takes on the same weekend as the Kentucky Derby, there will even be a Derby Hat contest for the humans and Dachshunds.

For questions and information, call Romena at 209-694-3178.

