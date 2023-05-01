Tuolumne County May Pay For Extra Help To Clear Sonora Pass

Caltrans Clearing Mountain Passes View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Tuolumne County will vote on approving a snow removal contract, to bring in outside help to the tune of up to $69,787, to help ensure that Highway 108 Sonora Pass is open by Memorial Day.

The snow removal, and related maintenance, is done by Caltrans, and the heavy snowfall this year has businesses that rely on the seasonal traffic boost concerned that there will be a delay in getting the pass open.

Limited details have been released about the contract up for a vote at Tuesday’s meeting, but the county notes that the money would come from General Fund contingencies, and would require a 4/5 approval of the board. The meeting documents state that the outside help would “assist Caltrans” in the snow removal efforts. More specifics are likely to be discussed at the meeting.

In addition, the board has set aside time to give county staff direction on potentially drafting an ordinance to address issues created by the homeless population on public property.

Also, there will be votes on various county proclamations ranging from historic preservation to mental health month. The meeting starts at 9am in the board meeting room at the Tuolumne County administration building.