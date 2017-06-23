Update: Rollover Accident Highway 49 Completely Reopened

Update at 1:15 p.m.: The CHP report that Highway 49 has completely reopened after a solo-vehicle crash near Cosgrave Road in Calaveras County. Initially, the wreckage blocked to entire roadway for about 10 minutes then officers directed one-way traffic control for about an hour. There remains no detail on injuries.
Update at 12:30 p.m.: The CHP reports the northbound lane is blocked with traffic controls in place on a solo crash on Highway 49 near Cosgrave Road in Calaveras County.
Original post at 12:08 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — A vehicle accident is notably slowing traffic on Highway 49 near Cosgrave Road in Calaveras County. It is a highly traveled stretch of Highway 49 between Angels Camp and San Andreas. The CHP reports that a vehicle hit a roadway bank and overturned. An ambulance has been requested to the scene, so be prepared for traffic delays.
Traffic is reduced to one lane. A special thanks to our community news partner Justin Ribeira for sending in a photo.