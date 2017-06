Update: Crash Closes Stretch Of Mono Way

Sonora Police Department Enlarge

Update at 12:15: Mono Way is back open following a two vehicle crash, according to the Sonora Police Department. No additional information is immediately available.

Original story posted at 11:40am: Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is asking motorists to avoid Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection due to a crash.

Mono Way is blocked near the upper Savemart due to a reported two vehicle accident. No additional information is immediately available. It is not immediately clear how long Mono Way will be closed.

