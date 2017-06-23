Regional Heat Advisories Conclude This Weekend

The National Weather Service has extended the Heat Advisory for the Mother Lode until 11 PM Saturday.

The Heat Advisory issued for the Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley concludes tonight at 11 PM.

High temperatures in the Mother Lode will continue to be well into the 90’s to 105 degrees through Saturday. Thermal belt areas in the Mother Lode will only be cooling into the mid 70s to lower 80s for nighttime lows.

High temperatures in the Sierra Nevada will range from the 90s to 102 degrees today. Thermal belt areas only cooled into the mid 70s this morning.

High temperatures in the Central Valley will range from the 90s to 105 today. Slightly cooler on Saturday.

This extended heat event has increased heat related illnesses for those who are exposed to prolonged heat, especially the elderly, children and other sensitive groups without air conditioning.

There is heat stress to livestock with limited relief from the heat during the overnight hours.

The Sierra Nevada waterways are running very cold and fast, increasing the probability for water rescues.

The heat will gradually subside over the weekend, but daytime Central Valley highs will still be hot in the upper 90s to low 100s.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. Very hot temperatures can create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

