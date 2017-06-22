Update: HWY49 Reopened Following Solo-Vehicle Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 1:35 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage has been removed from the roadway. Highway 49 was shut down for about a half an hour backing up traffic but the roadway has reopened. (Further details on the crash are below.)

Original post at 1:10 p.m.: Columbia, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash that has shutdown Highway 49 at the Springfield Road intersection near Columbia Airport.

The vehicle is on its roof and the roadway has been closed due to the emergency equipment in the roadway as they are trying to get a person that is stuck in the vehicle out. Traffic is getting backed up so motorists will want to slow down and use caution. The CHP is reporting minor injuries in the accident. We will bring you more detail as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen.