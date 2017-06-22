Update: Two Structures On Fire In Pinecrest Extinguished

Update at 1:30 p.m.: The fires in both structures have been knocked down. Cal Fire Lindy Shoff reports that the structures were homes, one was fully involved and the other remained in the attic of the house. Currently, there are six engines on scene and two hand crews doing mop-up. Additionally, Shoff says the aircraft will remain in the skies for about an hour checking for hot spots.

Update at 12:45 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports that one structure is fully engulfed and the flames have been restricted to the attic of another. The flames have not spread to any nearby vegetation. Currently, helicopter 404 and Air-attack are monitoring the fires from the skies above and there are four engines and two hand crews on scene.

Original post at 12:17 p.m.: Pinecrest, CA — Officials are extinguishing the flames from two structures that ignited on fire in the 100 block of Pinecrest Lake Road near Meadowview Road.

Expect activity in that area. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff notes that it is not immediately clear if the structures are homes or other types of buildings. What ignited the fires remains under investigation. CAL Fire reports that there was no extension into the vegetation, and no additional nearby structures are considered at risk. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

