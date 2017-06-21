Crash Trapped Man Between Vehicle And Gas Pump

West Point, CA — A Wilseyville man suffered serious injuries in the wreck at a gas station in West Point in Calaveras County.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the KC’s Korner Gas Station located at 22623 Main Street off Highway 26. The CHP reports 60-year-old Cathye M.N. Snyder of West Point was driving a 1995 Ford Windstar van southbound on the highway when for unknown reasons she lost control of the vehicle and veered into the gas station parking lot. Meanwhile, 39-year-old Benjamin E. Breeke of Wilseyville was standing near a pump. Snyder’s van smashed into the left side of Breeke’s Chevrolet. The impact sent the vehicle crashing into him, pinning him between the vehicle and gas pump.
Breeke was taken to a local hospital to be treated for major injuries. The CHP reports neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a contributing factor in the collision, which is still under investigation.