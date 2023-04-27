Pinecrest Thawing From Recent Snow Blasts

Ice and snow remains on Pinecrest Lake View Photos

Pinecrest, CA – As the temperatures get hotter, the heavy snow from the winter storms is starting to melt off in the Pinecrest Lake area.

As earlier reported here at the beginning of March, Stanislaus National Forest officials twice advised visitors not to make the trip due to minimal parking and bathrooms. Road crews were working overtime trying to clear the deep snow and were able to clear about 60 parking spots and some restrooms, allowing for three to open in the day-use area. However, forest officials still warned of snow hazards, as detailed here at the beginning of April.

Now at the end of the month, forest officials have provided an update on the conditions, noting that thawing snow has created a lot of water, puddles, and ice, but the bathrooms and parking lots are open, and the path is cleared. Many trash cans were also blanketed by snow and some remain so, but crews have been able to uncover some from their deep freeze for use. Forest officials say visitors can help out by packing out their garbage.