Forest Updates Pinecrest Lake Snow Removal

By Tracey Petersen
Deep snow in Stanislaus National Forest

Deep snow in Stanislaus National Forest

Pinecrest Lake, CA – Stanislaus National Forest reports crews have made great strides toward further opening the Pinecrest Lake Day-Use Area to visitors.

Forest officials update that the snow plows have cleared about 60 parking spots and that 3 of the restrooms are open but only on one side due to the deep snow, as can be seen in the image box photos. There remains no access to the bathrooms on the south shore. Snow continues to cover many of the walkways as well.

“A few trash receptacles are available, but many are still under snow, shared forest officials, who ask visitors to “please do not leave trash near buried trashcans. This makes a mess, and the ravens spread it everywhere!”

Visitors should also be aware of the following hazards provided by STF:

1) Snow load on restroom buildings is extreme; stay clear of roof lines.

2) If you choose to walk over the snow note, there are hidden obstacles, such as picnic tables, boulders, and           BBQs.

3) Do NOT park in roadways. Leave room for first responders, ex: ambulances and fire trucks.

4) Stay off the boat dock! There is damage on the pier that is unsafe for pedestrians.

For questions or more information on conditions, the public should contact the Summit Ranger Station at 209-965-3434.

