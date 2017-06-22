Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Tonight Through Sunday

Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Enlarge

The 68th annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee begins this evening in downtown Tuolumne City at 5 pm.

Lumber Jubilee Lead Event Coordinator, Jayleen Munsel, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The carnival rides will open at 5 pm with a Queen Obstacle Course and Speech contest beginning at 5:30 pm tonight. At 7 PM there will be live music from the local group “Trip Wire”.

The Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Queen Coronation takes place Friday night starting after 6 PM, followed by an evening of live music from “Remedy”. Rides open at 3 PM on Friday and a mini Jack-n-Jill contest begins at 5 PM.

Saturday events will begin with a parade at 10 a.m., and the carnival will open at 11 am.

Other events on Saturday include arm wrestling contests and a junior tug of war between Summerville and Sonora High school students. There will also be events and games specifically for women and children. Live music from “Uplands Drive” will conclude the evening beginning at 7 PM.

Sunday will also feature several logging events including ax throwing, crosscut sawing contests and conclude with the annual Tug-of-War.

There will be a variety of booths with crafts, food and beverages served during all four days of the event.

The Tuolumne Lumber Jubillee originally began as a way to celebrate the re-opening of the mill after the Great Depression.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard each weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner.