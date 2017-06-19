Four Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision Near San Andreas

CHP logo Enlarge

San Andreas CA – An SUV and pickup that crashed on Highway 12 west of Highway 49 sent both vehicles over opposite embankments, injuring four.

CHP San Andreas Unit officials report that the collision, which occurred just after 4 p.m. Saturday, happened as 25-year-old Sacramento resident Katrina Williams, headed west on Highway 12 and for unknown reasons turned her vehicle left into the path of an eastbound Jeep Cherokee, driven by 54-year-old Janet Ballou of San Andreas.

The two vehicles crashed head-on with the Jeep veering and overturning down a south-side road embankment as the Ford headed off the north side — also down an embankment.

Ballou sustained moderate injuries and her passenger, 79-year-old Lee Henderson of San Andreas, suffered non-specified injuries. Williams and her passenger, 50-year-old Francisco Ruiz of Sacramento, both received minor injuries. All four were transported to Mark Twain Medical Center. It was not reported whether or not alcohol or drugs were contributing factors to the accident.