Three Injured In DUI Crash On Highway 4

San Andreas CA – CHP officials say an allegedly intoxicated driver was arrested for DUI following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 that sent him and two others to hospitals.

The CHP San Andreas Unit reports that 29-year-old James G. Spratt of Avery, driving a Ford Mustang during the early hours Saturday, was headed west on Highway 4 east of Howard Court near Avery at a high rate of speed when he made an unsafe turn that caused him to hit a right shoulder embankment and then spin back into the path of an eastbound Honda Civic, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Horsey of San Mateo.

Horsey, who was unable to avoid the collision, reportedly crashed head on into the back of Spratt’s vehicle. Both drivers suffered minor injuries. Horsey was taken to Sonora Regional Medical Center while Spratt was shuttled to Mark Twain Medical Center ahead of being booked at the Calaveras County Jail. Horsey’s passenger, 32-year-old Katherine Saylor of Burlingame, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Doctors Hospital in Modesto.

