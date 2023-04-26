Clear
73.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Focusing On Suicide At Youth Mental Health Workshop

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Not My Kid Event

Not My Kid Event

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Suicide is the leading cause of death for local youth between the ages of 10-19, and a great tool for parents and guardians is a workshop tomorrow night that will give them helpful tools to combat it.

The Sonora Area Foundation wants to remind the public that the “Not My Kid” event is being held this Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sierra Bible Church on Tuolumne Road near Standard Road, as earlier reported here. Registration is not required and the event is free and provides child care for those needing it. The event will include dinner for participants, a Keynote Speech delivered by Jeremy Bates of Tru Hope Summit, and several breakout sessions with information on anxiety, depression, sense of belonging, and suicide prevention.

The event is being put on by the Sonora Area Foundation (SAF). Its CEO Darrell Slocum noted, “Over 50% of Tuolumne County high school juniors experience chronic sadness or hopelessness. This is a call to action and we are offering the Not My Kid Event to local parents as a way to provide help and hope.”

 

 

 

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 