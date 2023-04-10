Event To Focus On Youth Mental Health Concerns

Not My Kid Event View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is an event coming up later this month in response to high local youth suicide rates and students who are experiencing thoughts of hopelessness, anxiety, and depression.

It is being put on by the Sonora Area Foundation in partnership with various community partners. The “Not My Kid” event will be Wednesday, April 26, from 5:30-7:30pm at the Sierra Bible Church. There will be a discussion about mental health tools that parents and guardians can use to keep kids healthy and fulfilled.

Suicide prevention was also the focus of this past weekend’s Mother Lode Views, which you can find by clicking here. During the show, it was noted that suicide is the leading cause of death for local youth between the ages of 10-19.

The report is also mentioned in a new myMotherLode.com blog authored by SAF CEO Darrell Slocum, which you can find here.

According to SAF, the upcoming “Not My Kid” event will offer a free dinner for parents and guardians provided by volunteers from Word of Life Church, a Keynote Speech delivered by Jeremy Bates of Tru Hope Summit, and several breakout sessions with information on: anxiety, depression, sense of belonging, suicide prevention, grief and building stronger parent–teen connections. Attending the event is free, child care will be provided, and reservations are not required. However, attendees are encouraged to register, especially if child care will be needed, by visiting www.notmykid.life.

Slocum adds, “Over 50% of Tuolumne County high school juniors experience chronic sadness or hopelessness. This is a call to action and we are offering the Not My Kid Event to local parents as a way to provide help and hope.”

Other groups partnering with SAF for the event include Sierra Bible Church, the Yes Partnership, Tuolumne County Behavioral Health, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, Adventist Health Sonora, FrontPorch, Lantern of Light and Word of Life Church.