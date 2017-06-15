Update: Vegetation Fire At Knights Ferry Extinguished

Update at 10:50 a.m.: Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports the two to three-acre vegetation fire in the Knights Ferry area where Columbia air resources were assisting has been contained.

The flames broke out just after 10 a.m. at the Highway 108 and Willms Road intersection. Shoff indicates that all aircraft have been called back to base. No structures were threatened

Original post at 10:20 a.m.: Knights Ferry, CA — Columbia air resources are heading to a vegetation fire in Knights Ferry.

The flames broke out at the Highway 108 and Willms Road intersection. Cal Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff reports the fire is two acres in size and the flames are moving at a slow rate of spread. No structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

