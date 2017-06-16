Father’s Day Fly-in At Columbia Airport

Airplane In Flight Enlarge

The 51st Annual Father’s Day Fly-In will take place this weekend at the Columbia Airport.

Benny Stuth, Tuolumne County Airport Manager, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The fun starts both Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 am with the traditional Boy Scout Troop Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast, followed by each day’s festivities. The fly-in hours are from 8 AM – 3:30 PM both days, followed by a taco bar dinner and entertainment on Saturday under a shade canopy on Saturday beginning at 5:30 PM.

Airplane rides are available in various aircraft ranging from a Cessna 172 to a Boeing Stearman and others.

Any aviation enthusiast would enjoy this show, which includes aerial demonstrations, flour bombing contests and plane versus vehicle races. Many vintage, classic, experimental and restored aircraft will be on hand for viewing by the public.

Additionally, there will be plenty of vendors with various collectibles, food and drink.

Admission is only $5 at the gate (free for children aged 12 and under) with parking and a shuttle ride available from the Columbia Elementary campus. Admission is free for veterans with military I.D.

For complete information, go to www.fathersdayflyin.org

The KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard each weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML

Written by Mark Truppner.