Screaming At Passerby Gets Sonora Man Arrested For Drugs

East Sonora, CA – A suspect with a long wrap sheet was arrested after causing a disturbance at a local shopping mall.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to the area of the Junction Shopping Center off Mono Way in East Sonora for multiple reports of a man sitting on a bench near T.J. Maxx and screaming at people passing him. Deputies caught up to the suspect, 32-year-old Daenon Brewer, near the entrance to the shopping center. Brewer told them he was on parole.

During questioning, deputies asked if he had anything illegal and he removed a small bag of methamphetamine from his wallet, according to sheriff’s officials. Then a search of his person turned up a second bag containing hallucinogenic mushrooms. A record check of Brewer also revealed he was a registered sex offender. He was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Brewer is no stranger to local law enforcement, in September 2012, he was arrested and later convicted of the Columbia House Restaurant arson, detailed here, and in 2018 was arrested for attempted robbery at the mechanic shop where Rick Roberts was murdered in 2014, as earlier reported here.