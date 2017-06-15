Update: New Details And Name Released In Fatal Mono Way Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 8:30 a.m.: The CHP has released the identity and new details on Wednesday’s fatal head-on crash on Mono Way.

A Groveland woman was killed in a three car pileup that happened around 2:45 p.m. between Jenness Road and El Ray Lane off Highway 108. The CHP reports 72- year-old William Charles Whitehouse from Twain Harte was behind the wheel of a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup eastbound on Mono Way when he failed to slow for a 2006 Honda Civic being driven by 51-year-old Karen Lynn Collins. Her vehicle was stopped and signaling a left-hand turn when Whitehouse rear ended Collins’ car forcing it into an oncoming 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 52-year-old Rolland Anthony Demartini from Sonora. The vehicles hit head-on.

Despite being given CPR on the scene, Collins succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Demartini suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sonora Regional Medical Center to be treated for knee, chest, back and neck pain. Whitehouse also sustained minor injuries but did not seek treatment although he complained of back pain.

The CHP reports that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in this collision, which is still under investigation.

Original post at 5:20 a.m.: Sonora, CA — One person died in a pile-up on Mono Way Wednesday afternoon in the Sonora area.

The CHP reports the crash happened just before 3 p.m. between Jenness Road and El Ray Lane off Highway 108. Three vehicles were involved but there are few details as the wreck is still being investigated. The CHP reports that CPR was performed on one person at the scene who later died.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.