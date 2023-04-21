Mostly Clear
Name Of Deceased In Fiery Fatal Crash On HWY 108/120 Identified

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County, CA – We now know the name of the deceased in a fiery crash on Highway 108/120 that happened last month near Keystone and backed up traffic for several hours.

The deceased has been positively identified as 31-year-old Cheyanna Jackson of Knights Ferry. It took more than a month to confirm her identity “due to the level of damage to the victim,” according to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian, as earlier reported here. Boujikian also noted that dental records were sent to the Stanislaus County Coroner on March 21st, affirming Jackson as the deceased.

The collision happened on the morning of March 16th, east of the La Grange Road intersection when the CHP reported that Jackson’s car collided with a truck, driven by 47-year-old Joshua Selesia of Sonora. Jackson’s vehicle burst into flames immediately after the crash and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Selesia was flown from the scene suffering major injuries.

 

