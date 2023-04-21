CHP Releases Identity Of Victim In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Wallace, CA – The San Andreas Unit of the CHP has released the name of the motorcycle rider in a fatal crash in the Wallace area of Calaveras County last week.

The deceased was 66-year-old Eddie Nishimoto of Lodi, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck occurred on the evening of Sunday, May 9th on Southworth Road, off Highway 12. The CHP reports that two motorcycles went off the roadway and crashed in a field. The CHP detailed that Nishimoto’s bike also collided with two barbed wire fences, as earlier reported here.

The rider on the second bike has not been identified. They sustained major injuries and were flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital for treatment. There is no update on their condition.