Update: Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Calaveras County

Update at 10:30am: The CHP reports that the man killed in Sunday’s motorcycle crash was 66 years old and from Lodi. The motorcycle went off the road and collided with two barbed wire fences. His name has not been released.

Original story posted at 9:17am: Wallace, CA — One person died, and another sustained major injuries, when two motorcycles went off the roadway and crashed on Sunday evening.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that it happened at around 6pm on Southworth Road near Wallace. The motorcycles went off the road and crashed into a nearby field. One person was declared deceased and the second victim was flown via Air Med to a nearby trauma center. Additional details surrounding the crash are not immediately known, and the cause of the incident is under investigation by the CHP.

